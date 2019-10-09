Have your say

Gillingham rang the changes in their loss to Ipswich last night as ‘prioritised’ their trip to Pompey.

The Gills fell to a 4-0 defeat against the Tractor Boys in the EFL Trophy at Portman Road.

Steve Evans made 10 changes for his side’s 3-0 League One victory over Southend last weekend.

Kenny Jackett also fielded an entirely different starting XI from the win at Doncater for the 2-2 draw at Oxford.

Gillingham travel to Fratton Park in the third tier on Saturday and that’s very much where their focus has been this week.

Assistant-manager Paul Raynor told kentonline.co.uk: ‘I’m disappointed in a lot of the aspects of the game.

Gareth Evans takes a shot during Pompey's 2-0 loss to Gillingham at Fratton Park last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I think you could see by the team selection that we prioritised the game at Portsmouth (in the league) on Saturday and unfortunately Ipswich’s fringe players were slightly better than ours on the night – and they should be.

‘They’ve got a lot stronger squad, more depth, a lot more quality in their squad but still it’s disappointed that we didn’t acquit ourselves better.’

Pompey were beaten 2-0 in both league games by Gillingham last season.

However, the Blues won 4-0 at Fratton Park on their way to EFL Trophy glory.