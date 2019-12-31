Have your say

Kenny Jackett must decide whether to ring the changes as he attempts to resolve Pompey's awful away record

The Blues were made to pay for poor defending at MK Dons and that could be an area to look at.

Ellis Harrison was withdrawn at half-time for John Marquis, so he may also come under scrutiny as Jackett contemplates a reshuffle.

Ryan Williams (groin) and Ross McCrorie (hamstring) are again missing.

Steve Evans, meanwhile, has been consistent with his team selection in recent weeks, with the Gillingham boss naming the same starting XI for his side’s past four games.

He may be tempted to freshen it up following three quickfire games over the festive period.

John Marquis has found himself on the bench for Pompey's past three matches Picture: Nigel Keene

But with his troops in good form ahead of the visit of the Blues, he may resist the urge to reshuffle his team.

Matty Willock could return to the match-day squad following a knee injury.

However, Mark Byrne is definitely out for the hosts.

The midfielder, who has made 23 appearances this term, suffered a knee injury in the win over Sunderland at the start of the December and looks set to miss the rest of the season.