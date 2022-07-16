However, the Blues’ trip to Kent is overshadowed by the arrival of Joe Pigott on a season-long loan from Ipswich, while Marcus Harness departed Fratton Park for Portman Road for an undisclosed fee.
Danny Cowley’s new man is set to feature against the Gills this afternoon alongside Josh Griffiths and Joe Rafferty, who penned deals at PO4 earlier in the week.
The visit to Neil Harris’ side marks Pompey’s fifth game of pre-season as they continue their preparations for the 2022-23 League One campaign.
You can follow all the action from Priestfield including build-up, team news, talking points, video and then kick-by-kick action from the 1pm.
Live: Gillingham v Pompey
Last updated: Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 12:19
- Pompey continue League One preparations with a trip to Gillingham.
- Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott both start.
- Game overshadowed by Pigott’s arrival from Ipswich, while Marcus Harness goes the otherway.
Crackers
Michael Jacobs scored the winner when these two sides met here in League One last November.
Ipswich verdict
Take a look at the Ipswich verdict on Pompey’s newest recruit Joe Pigott.
‘If you’re a L1 manager looking for strikers, he’s the right man for you': The Ipswich verdict on latest Pompey target
Ipswich’s Joe Pigott became the latest name to be added to the long list of strikers linked with a move to Pompey this summer.
Team news
Pompey starting XI: Josh Griffiths, Zak Swanson, Clark Robertson Haji Mnoga, Connor Ogilvie, Marlon Pack, Louis Thompson, Reeco Hackett, Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis, Joe Pigott.
Subs: Ryan Tunnicliffe, Terell Thomas, Joe Rafferty, Kieron Freemon, Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White, Alfie Bridgman, Dan Gifford, Toby Steward.
Team news in 5!
Team news is expected in five minutes with new boys Joe Pigott and Josh Griffiths expected to start.
Today’s venue
The big news ahead of kick-off
Portsmouth seal move for Ipswich Town striker and bolster coffers as winger departs for Portman Road
Pompey have completed a late-night move for Ipswich striker Joe Pigott.
Welcome!
Welcome to Priestfield as Pompey continue their 2022-23 League One preparations.
Joe Pigott and Josh Griffiths in line to make debuts this afternoon.
Team news is on the way at midday with kick-off at 1pm.
You can follow all the action from Kent on our live blog.