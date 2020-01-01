Pompey travel to Gillingham today looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of MK Dons.

But standing in their way are a Gills side who have won their past seven games on home soil.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of a game that sees the ninth-placed Blues take on a home side that currently occupies 11th place in the League One table...

Gillingham team news

Steve Evans has been consistent with his team selection in recent weeks, with the Gillingham boss naming the same starting XI for his side’s past four games.

He may be tempted to freshen it up following three quickfire games over the festive period.

Pompey forward Ellis Harrison Picture: Nigel Keene

But with his troops in good form ahead of the visit of the Blues, he may resist the urge to reshuffle his team.

Matty Willock could return to the match-day squad following a knee injury.

However, Mark Byrne is definitely out for the hosts.

The midfielder, who has made 23 appearances this term, suffered a knee injury in the win over Sunderland at the start of the December and looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Likely line-up: Jack Bonham, Max Ehmer, Connor Ogilvie, Barry Fuller, Alfie Jones, Thomas O’Connor, Jack Tucker, Stuart O’Keefe, Oliver Lee, Brandon Hanlan, Mikael Mandron. Subs: Joe Walsh, Lee Hodson, Charles-Cook, Ben Pringle, Mark Marshall, Mikael Ndjoli, Alex Jakubiak.

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett must decide whether to ring the changes as he attempts to resolve Pompey's awful away record.

The Blues were made to pay for poor defending at MK Dons and that could be an area to look at.

Ellis Harrison was withdrawn at half-time for John Marquis, so he may also come under scrutiny as Jackett contemplates a reshuffle.

Ryan Williams (groin) and Ross McCrorie (hamstring) are again missing.

Likely line-up: Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Anton Walkes, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Oli Hawkins, Haji Mnoga, Brett Pitman, Andy Cannon, John Marquis.

Match odds

Gillingham: 9/5

1-0 7/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 31/20

1-0 13/2, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 11/5

0-0 15/2, 1-1 24/5, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 60/1

Referee

Alan Young (Cambridgeshire)

Head to head

Gillingham

P30 W10 D11 L9

Top scorer: Brandon Hanlan and Alex Jakubiak (both 6)

Most appearances: Conor Ogilvie (28)

Most assists: Oliver Lee (5)

Pompey

P31 W16 D8 L7

Top scorer: Ronan Curtis (11)

Most appearances: Ben Close (30)

Most assists: Ryan Williams (6)

Form guide

Gillingham

W 1-0 (H) Rochdale League One

D 0-0 (A) Ipswich League One

W 3-1 (H) MK Dons League One

D 1-1 (A) Fleetwood League One

W 1-0 (H) Sunderland League One

Pompey

L 3-1 (A) MK Dons League One

W 2-0 (H) Wycombe League One

W 1-0 (H) Ipswich League One

L 4-1 (A) Accrington League One

D 2-2 (H) Peterborough League One

Other fixtures (all 3pm kick-offs)

Accrington Stanley v Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon v Southend United, Bolton Wanderers v Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United, Fleetwood Town v Sunderland, Lincoln City v Peterborough United, MK Dons v Bristol Rovers, Rotherham United v Blackpool, Tranmere Rovers v Coventry City, Wycombe Wanderers v Ipswich Town.