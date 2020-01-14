Pompey fans have been having their say on plans to redevelop the Milton End at Fratton Park.

The Blues today unveiled their blueprint for phase one of their PO4 vision.

The proposed Milton End work will see the capacity increased in that stand to 3,200, allowing Fratton Park to house more than 20,000 in the future.

It will also include, amongst other initiatives, a specialised area for disabled fans from both Pompey and opposition teams.

A planning application will now be submitted to Portsmouth City Council ahead any proposed work.

In the meantime, though, fans have been discussing the proposals on social media.

An artist's impression of the south-east entrance to the Milton End Picture: Portsmouth FC

Here’s what readers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News had to say about the latest plans for Fratton Park...

Leeson Mclemwan Murray: Glad to see they are accommodating disabled away fans, and thinking about our own fans.

Also love the wording being used, phase 1 of the redevelopment of fratto,n makes it sound like they've set their hearts on staying at the park.

Dan Walsh: Very happy to see this. After going through years of secrecy and being kept in the dark with past owners, it's good to finally be getting full transparency on everything that goes on.

Gary Cox: I am completely underwhelmed by this.

Claudette Madden: Glad disabled fans will have a covered section.

Shawn Woodward: Michael Eisner always said staying at Fratton Park was always his preferred choice. Like the idea of disabled away seating.

David Harman: The North Stand desperately needs an indoor area for warmth and refreshments like the Fratton End.

Andy Allen: Cannot see what the difference will be?

Chris Walker: There isn’t a massive difference but that's because of the restrictions of the houses behind and the space a big stand would take up.

I really like the mock Tudor design and the entrances look really nice.

I get how people are underwhelmed by it but it is only the Milton End - it's not the main part of Fratton Park and I think when next phase is announced we would see very different looking north/south/fratton ends.

It's currently just a block of concrete and this at least turns it into a proper football stand!

Plus we need to offer (away) disabled fans a better experience - I can’t comment on home disabled fans as they might be getting exactly what they want right now!

I'd be very happy if this is step 1 in Fratton Park regeneration.

John Seymour: It even still has the pole supports in the way.

Chris Walker: I'm not an engineer but I expect that the lack of space behind means they are necessary to support the roof!

Simon Gardiner: What’s with the mock Tudor? Leave that for Frogmore Road.

Lloyd Jones: Like the old look.