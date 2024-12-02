Pompey fans find themselves in a bit of a predicament heading into tonight’s FA Cup third-round draw.

In all honesty, very few supporters would turn down the chance of a lucrative run in the famous, old competition and the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the Premier League’s elite.

But when your side it bottom of the Championship table, in desperate need of points and with an injury lists that seems to be getting longer rather than shorter, there’s an understandable desire to let others contest the Cup so that league matters can be taken care of.

Of course, neither option is mutually exclusive. A Cup run doesn’t mean sacrifices automatically have to be made in the league. Meanwhile, concentrating soley on Championship survival has no guarantess of proving successful! It just doesn’t work that way!

So with all things taken into consideration, what is the feeling among the Fratton faitfhul ahead of the big draw?

We canvassed Pompey fans via our Facebook page today. Here’s a good representation of the views that were shared with us.

Dave Bulbeck: I’d settle for beating our striped near neighbours in round 3 then going out in 4 to someone like Liverpool. Bit of local bragging rights, and a couple of quid in the bank. Then focus on the task in hand of finishing the season 4th from bottom.

Geoffrey Dales: Let's get as far as ŵe can. Will help confidences.

Ali Lance: Give us one of the big six at home in round 3 so we can go out in a blaze of glory on tv. This squad aren’t going to win the FA Cup and we can then focus on staying up.

Andy Sykes: Definitely need to concentrate on staying in the Championship.

Nigel Ralph: Draw Liverpool or United home or away and enjoy the day.

Terry Matthewson: It’s nice to be out of it until the 3rd round, just like it used to be, but league results are the priority for sure.

Bill Marshall: Go as far as we can, winning in the cup can build confidence for the league.

Phil Mason: Depending who we draw, if we can get one of the big 6 of Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, City, or United and the TV revenue that entails for sure, but beyond that the League is priority.

Glen K Humphrey: Don’t get involved, we won’t win it and with our injury-prone squad, maybe wise to get knocked out in the first game and play the reserves.

Matt Davies: Good to get some money in but would rather get some league wins under the belt so get us clear of the bottom 3.

Richard Atkins-Greig: Lose in 3rd round please.

Richard Pibworth: Couldn’t be less bothered about it whilst we are in the position we are in. Stay up at all costs.

Steve Hamblin: Would rather have a league run. Priority is staying in the Championship.

David Moulder: Be nice to have good cup run.