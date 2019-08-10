Pompey celebrate Tom Naylor's goal

'Goal of the season contender... some sublime moments' - Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's win over Tranmere

Pompey picked up a first League One win of the season with a 2-0 success against Tranmere.

Efforts in either half from Ben Close and Tom Naylor clinched the three points for Kenny Jackett’s men. Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey player ratings from the victory.

Barely tested - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Barely tested - 7
Simon Davies/ProSportsImages/Pin
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Did okay - 6

2. Anton Walkes

Did okay - 6
Simon Davies/ProSportsImages/Pin
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Very composed - 7 - BOOKED

3. Paul Downing

Very composed - 7 - BOOKED
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pillar of strength - 8

4. Christian Burgess

Pillar of strength - 8
Simon Davies/ProSportsImages/Pin
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4