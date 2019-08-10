'Goal of the season contender... some sublime moments' - Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's win over Tranmere
Pompey picked up a first League One win of the season with a 2-0 success against Tranmere.
Efforts in either half from Ben Close and Tom Naylor clinched the three points for Kenny Jackett’s men. Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey player ratings from the victory.
1. Craig MacGillivray
Barely tested - 7
2. Anton Walkes
Did okay - 6
3. Paul Downing
Very composed - 7 - BOOKED
4. Christian Burgess
Pillar of strength - 8
