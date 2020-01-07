Pompey are now just two wins away from a Wembley return after marching into the EFL Trophy quarter-finals.

The Blues defeated Walsall 2-1 at the Bescot Stadium, with John Marquis and Ellis Harrison on target either side of half-time.

The Fratton faithful celebrate Pompey's win at Walsall. Picture: Paul Thompson

Kenny Jackett's men are, of course, reigning champions of the competition after defeating Sunderland on penalties last season.

A second trip to the national stadium in as many attempts is potentially now on the cards and here's how the Fratton faithful reacted to Pompey's win…

It’s delicious. Since Seddon has started taking corners, you genuinely feel any corner could end up being a potential goal. Makes winning those set pieces all the more worth it now. He finds the areas that cause the keeper real problems

What a game @Pompey layed the two rest games @macgillivray93 had done him the world of good. You all played well on to the next game #pup #uptheblues

#pompey - good to see marquis and Harrison on the score sheet but same concerns at the back remain. Should replace both raggett & downing as their confidence is shot. @hajimnoga deserves a chance at right back, impressive again when given the nod.

Seddon reminds me of a young Andy Robertson. #nopressurelad #theboycancross

#Pompey lock up another away win, but again making very hard work of it late on. Takeaways: Hawkins & Marquis seems a promising little combo; Seddon’s left foot can change games

At the end of the day Pompey are going to Wembley again and there’s nothing anyone can do about it

Starting to see Christian Burgess as a modern-day Linvoy. Great in the community and every season he seems to start as third-choice but always ends up becoming a key player. 100% #Pompey’s best defender and continues to improve - just needs a partner now.

Although he only scored one, Marquis has a lot of chances tonight and for me, that's a positive.