On Saturday, Danny Cowley’s side ran out 3-0 winners against the Hawks, which included five triallists.
Gosport v Pompey
Last updated: Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:30
- Pompey in action for the second time in 24 hours to face Gosport.
- Michael Jacobs returns to the Pompey squad but Marlon Pack remains absent.
- Danny Cowley includes traillists Josh Gould and Chrtistian Saydee in first half XI.
Bridgman found space 23-yards out but his fierce shot was wide of the mark.
More bravery from Steward who came of his line and claimed the ball from Agebesi.
Rumarn Burrell found Jewitt-White on the penalty area but his effort was well over the bar.
Harry Jewitt-White found Reid in the centre of the box but he fired over.
Levi Andoh teed-up Alfie Bridgman on the edge of the box but he missed timed his effort for a goal-kick.
Pompey a lot more positive going forward and look like scoring.
Brave keeping from Steward who was strong to claim a Gosport corner.
Gosport make their first sub of the game with Harry Kavannagh being replaced by a triallist.
Good play from Reid set up Vincent on the left and his cross found Rumarn Burrell at the far post but the triallist heads over. Ball count is also up to three.
Jayden Reid cut in from the left-flank but his curling effort was deflected for a corner.