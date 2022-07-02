Gosport 1-0 Portsmouth: Reaction as Blues lose first game in pre-season at Privett Park

By Pepe Lacey
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 4:49 pm

On Saturday, Danny Cowley’s side ran out 3-0 winners against the Hawks, which included five triallists.

Gosport v Pompey

Last updated: Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 17:25

  • Pompey in action for the second time in 24 hours to face Gosport.
  • Andreas Robinson netted the only goal of the game.
  • Michael Jacobs returned to the Pompey squad, while Marlon Pack remained absent.
  • Danny Cowley included traillists Josh Gould and Chrtistian Saydee in first half XI.
Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 17:25

Ratings

Here’s how Jordan Cross judged proceedings at Privett Park.

Read game impeccably…promising display…full of authority - read second-half ratings for Pompey’s young guns at Gosport

The ratings are in from the second half at Privett Park today.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 17:08

Full-time

Pompey succumb to a 1-0 defeat to the hands of Gosport at Privett Park.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:47

90'

That was the chance for Pompey. The ball found Reid just outside the five-yard box but his effort was blazed over.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:46

88'

Close from Bridgman! Was it a cross or was it a shot? His effort nearly found it’s way into the top corner but again was over the bar.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:43

87'

There’s a Gosport change with keeper O’Flaherty being replaced by a triallist.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:41

84'

Vincent fired in a lovely cross, which missed Gifford, while Jewitt-White fired over at the backpost.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:39

80’

Off the bar! Gosport come close with a header off the bar. But the resulting clearance found Jewitt-White on the wing but Dan Gifford couldn’t finish his cross.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:36

78'

Reid and Jewitt-White link-up again in the box but the Welsh youth international’s ball was fired acorss the goal with Burrell’s header at the far post over the bar.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:30

74’

Bridgman found space 23-yards out but his fierce shot was wide of the mark.

Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 16:27

70'

More bravery from Steward who came of his line and claimed the ball from Agebesi.

