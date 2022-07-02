Gosport 1-0 Portsmouth: Reaction as Blues lose first game in pre-season at Privett Park

On Saturday, Danny Cowley’s side ran out 3-0 winners against the Hawks, which included five triallists.
Join us for live updates from Privett Park as the Blues continue their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 League One campaign.
Gosport v Pompey
Last updated: Sunday, 03 July, 2022, 17:25
- Pompey in action for the second time in 24 hours to face Gosport.
- Andreas Robinson netted the only goal of the game.
- Michael Jacobs returned to the Pompey squad, while Marlon Pack remained absent.
- Danny Cowley included traillists Josh Gould and Chrtistian Saydee in first half XI.
Ratings
Here’s how Jordan Cross judged proceedings at Privett Park.
Read game impeccably…promising display…full of authority - read second-half ratings for Pompey’s young guns at Gosport
The ratings are in from the second half at Privett Park today.
Full-time
Pompey succumb to a 1-0 defeat to the hands of Gosport at Privett Park.
That was the chance for Pompey. The ball found Reid just outside the five-yard box but his effort was blazed over.
Close from Bridgman! Was it a cross or was it a shot? His effort nearly found it’s way into the top corner but again was over the bar.
There’s a Gosport change with keeper O’Flaherty being replaced by a triallist.
Vincent fired in a lovely cross, which missed Gifford, while Jewitt-White fired over at the backpost.
Off the bar! Gosport come close with a header off the bar. But the resulting clearance found Jewitt-White on the wing but Dan Gifford couldn’t finish his cross.
Reid and Jewitt-White link-up again in the box but the Welsh youth international’s ball was fired acorss the goal with Burrell’s header at the far post over the bar.
Bridgman found space 23-yards out but his fierce shot was wide of the mark.
More bravery from Steward who came of his line and claimed the ball from Agebesi.