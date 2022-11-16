The 18-year-old central defender is presently trialling at Bournemouth, while has also been watched by Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Chesterfield.

Walsh-Smith has totalled 16 appearances for the Southern League Premier Division South side this season, catching the eye in the process.

Gosport owner McInnes believes Borough’s Centre of Excellence deserves immense credit for the duo’s impressive progress.

And the former Pompey chairman insists the player’s future – rather than profit – will take priority should Walsh-Smith and Holgate’s admirers make their move.

He told The News: ‘Finn has been here since the age of eight. He’s a really nice kid and a very good player.

‘We wouldn’t stand in the way of any of our young players, of course not.

‘Hopefully I’m around to see it, but if Finn turns out for Bournemouth in five years that's worth more than money, isn’t it?

‘Not trying to be too charitable about it, but the reality of life is if kids come here from Pompey or wherever, do well for us and have the chance of going to the next level, you want to help them.

‘You can argue over a transfer fee of £5,000 or £10,000, but I would rather say to Bournemouth “Tell you what, play us in a friendly and loan us a few players”. Right now, we’re down to the bare bones.

‘Bournemouth are a good club, Finn has been there on and off for 2-3 weeks and now gone back for another game, after which they’ll decide whether to keep him.’

While Walsh-Smith, in particular, has attracted plenty of admirers, McInnes is surprised Pompey have still to declare an interest.

He added: ‘He played against Pompey in pre-season, I’m surprised they didn’t notice him, but everybody has an opinion.

‘Finn’s a Glenn Roeder, tall, composed, good with the ball, although not necessarily a great headerer of the ball yet, but that will come with age.

