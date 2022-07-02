On Saturday, Danny Cowley’s side ran out 3-0 winners against the Hawks, which included five triallists.
Join us for live updates from Privett Park as the Blues continue their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 League One campaign.
Gosport v Pompey
- Pompey in action for the second time in 24 hours to face Gosport.
- The Blues ran out 3-0 winners against the Hawks on Saturday.
- Danny Cowley included five triallists in his squad.
- There was no Marlon Pack or Michael Jacobs in Pompey’s squad yesterday.
Team news
Pompey run rule over triallist after Swansea exit as ex-Derby, Ipswich and Middlesbrough men get chance to impress
Triallist Josh Goud starts for Pompey at Gosport after his Swansea City exit.
New face!
There’s a new face in goal for Pompey with ex-Swansea keeper Josh Gould in the net for the Blues in the first half. The 25-year-old came through the ranks with the Swans but failed to make a first-team outing. He’s also spent time on loan with Barry Town and Ebbsfleet.
Gosport team news
Here’s how the host’s line-up.
Starting XI: O’Flattery, Kavannagh, Rew, Woodford, Briggs, Tarbuck, Wogden, Bradbury, Bursari Bille, Robinson, Hollands.
Pompey team news
First half XI: Josh Gould, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Marcus Harness, Joe Morrell, Ronan Curtis, Christian Saydee, Michael Jacobs.
Subs: Harvey Laidlaw, Dan Murray, Jamie Howell.
Transfer gossip
Some transfer gossip ahead of kick-off.
Welcome to Privett Park as Pompey face Gosport in their second fixture in their pre-season schedule.
It comes 24 hours after Danny Cowley’s side ran out 3-0 winners against the Hawks in the annual trip to Westleigh Park.
Danny Cowley used two seperate squads in each half, which included five traillists.
It is expected the Blues boss will use the same players as Saturday’s outing.