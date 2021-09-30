Got, got, need! 20 Portsmouth greats as you've NEVER seen them before

Football fans across the country will have cherished memories of filling their Panini sticker albums, and then negotiating swaps with their pals to fill those gaps in their teams.

It’s something artists No Score Draws have superbly tapped into with their self-acknowledged ‘wonky drawings’ of footballers know as Panini Cheapskates.

And after taking nominations from online Blues fans through their Twitter page (@CheapPanini), they delivered their inimitable take on Pompey greats of yesteryear.

The result is these unique illustrations which have also been reproduced in an A3 print you can order HERE.

1. Lassana Diarra Photo: No Score Draws Photo Sales

2. Jimmy Dickinson Photo: No Score Draws Photo Sales

3. Andres D'Alessandro Photo: No Score Draws Photo Sales

4. Ricardo Rocha Photo: No Score Draws Photo Sales