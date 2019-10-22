Pompey supporters have been giving their views on the valuable victory against Lincoln at Fratton Park.

John Marquis bagged his third goal of the season after 28 minutes to wrap up a 1-0 triumph for Kenny Jackett’s troops.

The Blues were made to work hard for what was just a fourth League One victory in 12 matches, though.

It helped Pompey climb two places to 16th in the table.

But some sections of supporters still feel there is plenty of improvement required as Jackett’s men look to climb the table.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted to the Blues’ win against Michael Appleton’s men:

Christian Burgess and Ross McCrorie look pleased after Pompey's win against Lincoln

Sarah-Jane Edwards - Good first half, lads worked hard, lots to work on, though. PUP



Pete Davies - Awful performance



Rich Raymond - A win is a win. Got to build on it, as the players say, get the fans back on board and supporting the players. #AlwaysABlue #Pompey 💙



Will Rowlands - The atmosphere tonight was awful. Again Jackett refuses to freshen the team up with our subs.

We were lucky not to lose the win! Three points great, but we won’t be so lucky against a better team than Lincoln.



Phil Hayman - This squad is not fit enough and that is evident in the fact that the team doesn’t move up the field quick enough. Jackett cannot expect Marquis to keep running across the frontline on his own, that is not his game, he has to play two up front



Rob Emery - Played like a bunch of strangers.😫



Russ Wakefield - Only Naylor and Evans did any chasing and again, no drive in midfield.



Ampy Ignacio-Johnson - Well done Marquis, keep scoring please.



Barrie Jenkins - The only good thing is that it’s three points towards safety, the rest was absolutely atrocious.

It was a match between two very, very poor sides and we just managed to win.

There is certainly nothing else to shout about.