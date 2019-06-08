Have your say

Pompey made their first signing of the summer on Friday.

James Bolton arrived at Fratton Park on a free transfer from Shrewsbury.

The right-back has penned a three-year deal with the Blues and he appears to be Nathan Thompson's replacement.

Bolton enjoyed a fine two seasons at New Meadow.

After arriving from National League side Gateshead in 2017, the 24-year-old made 85 appearances and helped the Shrews reach the League One play-off final during his first campaign.

Bolton is regarded as a strong, consistent defender and Salop supporters aren’t best pleased he’s leaving Shrewsbury.

James Bolton, left, has signed for Pompey. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Here’s how they reacted on Twitter…

@ShrewsGav

A big loss for us. Excellent defensively, struggles a bit going forwards in a wing back role, but good in a conventional full back role

@Ali_Harvey668

nother massive loss to the Club!! Best you look after him Pompey, you’ve bagged another cracking player from us

@john2019TWkent

You have just got yourself bargain of the summer, hard worker, committed and happy as the wing back chasing up. How on earth do we keep losing class acts like this?

@jtravis007

Gutted, massive loss for us #salop

@Mattlacourse26

Honestly, he will be a loss. But not incredible sad by this. There are other full backs/wing backs out there that I’m sure can do a job just as well. Not irreplaceable at all.

@47Russ

Got yourselves a decent full back there

@Markhorsecarter

Not a bad full back. Not a good wing back. Very predictable in his passing, but will give you 100% effort every time.