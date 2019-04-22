Pompey fans give their thoughts after a vital 2-1 comeback win for Kenny Jackett’s men against Coventry at Fratton Park.

Michael Stephenson – Good for Tom Naylor to score. In the first half he was largely chasing shadows. Well taken goal by Brett Pitman. Matt Clarke, Christian Burgess and Nathan Thompson at least kept Pompey in with a chance in the first half. Thommo my MOTM. Lee Brown got into the match better when Ronan Curtis came on and Vaughan did a much better job holding up the ball than Oli Hawkins. Good comeback. PUP.

Tom Naylor and the Pompey fans celebrate

Graham Underwood – If we don’t go up I suggest we purchase their winger and striker...scared our defence today and lightning fast. We couldn’t handle them at all......the MAIN reason we won was the crowd....loudest it has been all season....well done 12th man (that means me too lol)

Matt Bentley – Didn’t play that well but ground out the result. Great stuff. Keep it up!

Jordan Brown – Another win... 3 more come on

@joshboothroyd – A rare post-Fratton Park gym session for me. Can’t tell if that game energised or exhausted me #Pompey

Freddie Webb – Pompey continuing where they left off from the Burton game. Despite not playing at their best, determination with some high-end finishing took us over the line. Barnsley still won, leaving us 2 points behind, but with the way Pompey are playing, anything is possible

Mark Acheson – Spent most of the first half fearing I was a Jonah on return to Fratton Park after motorhome adventure in Europe. But after that comeback, if #Pompey do go up, reckon you can count me as the lucky charm who made the difference.…

Sarah Jones – Buzzing after the results! Just a shame Plymouth messed it up but wouldn't expect any different. Thompson and Pitman stood out for me! But all lads worked hard for that result.