Have your say

Fans have praised the hard-working Pompey youngsters who were given a shot in today’s 3-1 win against Norwich City’s under-21s.

Kenny Jackett handed debuts to Josh Flint and Eoin Teggart for the visit of the young Canaries, while Leon Maloney and Joe Hancott also continued their Blues development.

And the awesome foursome contributed to an easy win at Fratton Park, with Flint scoring and Teggart named The News man of the match.

READ MORE: Youngsters impress as Portsmouth ease to victory over Norwich under-21

Here’s what fans had to say about their displays...

Sarah Powers: Great performance from the youngsters. Special mention to Eoin Teggart, Leon Maloney and Joe Hancott.

Oli Hawkins, middle, played at centre-half for the Blues today. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

They could teach the first team how to cross a ball into the box.

Liam Howes: After that performance, I’d like to see Ellis Harrison start on Tuesday. Teggart was sublime and Maloney was a handful.

Impressed with majority of that starting Xl. Defence is still a concern in places.

Chris Milligan: It was an easy game for Pompey.

Ellis Harrison was the stand out man for me, I would like to see him start up top with John Marquis when we play Burton on Tuesday.

Dave Downworth: Put the new boys in the first team.

Heather Wild: Lovely afternoon at Fratton Park, was great to get a win and see some of our upcoming stars.

Peter Baldry: I don't think the word makeshift does today's side justice.

Even though he has proved to be able to do a job in defence in the past I'd rather Hawkins doesn't prominently feature at centre back in the league. But really happy to see some younger players getting the opportunity.

If players can get firing in games like this then fingers crossed we'll be back to our best in the league.

John Ayling: Fine performance from Eoin Teggart at Fratton today.

Speed, control and crossing all on the mark. Well played young man.

Mark Acheson: Just watched Pompey play fluent football to beat Norwich under-21 3-1 with Harrison outstanding up front.

Don't remember seeing a hoofed long ball all game, so hope the first team follow suit on Tuesday.

Luke Ellis: We’re going to Wembley again aren’t we!

Michael Stephenson: Several good cameo's today. Oli Hawkins was pretty solid at CB - shame one can't say the same about Sean Raggett. He seems to have several mistakes in him every match and cost us a clean sheet today.

If Downing or Burgess get injured Hawkins would be my go-to guy. As is often the case when we play teams above us league wise, Norwich played decent football out from the back and in the middle third but then stuttered in the last third.

Alex Bass was never really tested.