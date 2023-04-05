But the Sheffield Wednesday striker insisted suffering his Fratton ignominy helped make him the striking threat he is today.

Smith endured a difficult 18 months with the Blues, after initially arriving on loan from Swindon in 2016.

Pompey fans failed to take the front man under Paul Cook, with the 31-year-old returning seven goals in 34 league appearances.

The front man’s woes culminated on a grim January afternoon at the start of 2017 against Exeter, in a 1-0 defeat for the Blues.

Cook responded to fans pressure to play two strikers, by moving to a 4-4-2 formation he had no conviction in.

Ugly scenes followed in a toxic 1-0 defeat, with Smith in the firing line after missing a chance and then being withdrawn.

It was cheers which greeted the Geordie striker’s number being held up - in what was to be his final Pompey appearance.

Michael Smith endured a tough stay at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Smith admitted the experience proved a painful one for him, at a low point before Cook’s side stormed to League Two title success.

‘The whole place erupted,' Smith told the Sheffield Star of the grim occasion. 'It was like we’d scored a goal.’

‘You just want the ground to swallow you up. I was a young lad away from my family and living by myself. That side of it was so tough.

‘I’m glad I have come out of the other end now and looking back now I’m thankful for it. I wouldn’t be the man or player I am now.

‘It was tough – I was a young lad and it wasn’t nice.

‘But like I say, in a weird way I’m sort of thankful for it now because I wouldn’t be as mentally strong and in the place I am now. I feel a lot mentally stronger for those experiences.

‘It’s mad in a way because I really did love living down there. I had family on the south coast and I loved playing at Fratton Park, while the fans were behind me.