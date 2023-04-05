News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
23 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
1 hour ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
10 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus

‘Ground to swallow you up.’ Sheffield Wednesday striker relives barracking from own Portsmouth fans as ex-Swindon Town and Rotherham United man suffered Fratton ignominy

Michael Smith has relived the day his own fans sarcastically turned on him during his Pompey hell.

By Jordan Cross
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

But the Sheffield Wednesday striker insisted suffering his Fratton ignominy helped make him the striking threat he is today.

Smith endured a difficult 18 months with the Blues, after initially arriving on loan from Swindon in 2016.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey fans failed to take the front man under Paul Cook, with the 31-year-old returning seven goals in 34 league appearances.

Most Popular

The front man’s woes culminated on a grim January afternoon at the start of 2017 against Exeter, in a 1-0 defeat for the Blues.

Cook responded to fans pressure to play two strikers, by moving to a 4-4-2 formation he had no conviction in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ugly scenes followed in a toxic 1-0 defeat, with Smith in the firing line after missing a chance and then being withdrawn.

It was cheers which greeted the Geordie striker’s number being held up - in what was to be his final Pompey appearance.

Michael Smith endured a tough stay at Pompey. Picture: Joe PeplerMichael Smith endured a tough stay at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler
Michael Smith endured a tough stay at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

Smith admitted the experience proved a painful one for him, at a low point before Cook’s side stormed to League Two title success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The whole place erupted,' Smith told the Sheffield Star of the grim occasion. 'It was like we’d scored a goal.’

‘You just want the ground to swallow you up. I was a young lad away from my family and living by myself. That side of it was so tough.

‘I’m glad I have come out of the other end now and looking back now I’m thankful for it. I wouldn’t be the man or player I am now.

‘It was tough – I was a young lad and it wasn’t nice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘But like I say, in a weird way I’m sort of thankful for it now because I wouldn’t be as mentally strong and in the place I am now. I feel a lot mentally stronger for those experiences.

‘It’s mad in a way because I really did love living down there. I had family on the south coast and I loved playing at Fratton Park, while the fans were behind me.

‘It’s one of those things. I’ve been around football long enough now to realise fans take to some players and don’t take to other players. There’s no hard feelings from my end.’

Read More
The message to Bristol City signing as rising star loses Portsmouth starting spo...
Paul CookSheffield WednesdayPompeyPortsmouthRotherham UnitedBluesSwindon