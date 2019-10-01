Pompey have endured a frustrating start to their League One season.

Kenny Jackett’s side delivered just a second league win in eight matches as they edged out struggling Bolton on Saturday.

But that has not masked the annoyance of sections of the Blues’ support after a stuttering start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Pompey currently sit 19th in the table and some of the Fratton faithful aimed their discontent at manager Jackett in the defeat at Wycombe.

There were also chants calling for a managerial change during the first half of the victory over Bolton.

Meanwhile, Blues fans cheered as Republic of Ireland international Ronan Curtis was replaced by Gareth Evans on 62 minutes against the Trotters.

Ronan Curtis shows his frustration

Curtis then later tweeted ‘could have done with the 12 man today’, before later removing the post.

All of which have added to a feeling of discontent with some section of supporters.

As a result, we’ve taken a look at teams from the Premier League, Championship and League Two who find themselves in similar positions in the table to Pompey.

Brighton sit 16th in the top-flight, after appointing Graham Potter as manager.

Jonathan Woodgate Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jonathan Woodgate took charge of hometown club Middlesbrough in the summer, but they currently occupy 19 place in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Mansfield sit in the same position as the Blues in League Two.

So is the feeling of discontent mutual among sides with similar records to Pompey this season?

Have their fans’ been calling for their manager’s sacking? Have their supporters vented their frustration at any particular player?

We’ve been chatting to those with connections at each of the clubs mentioned to see what they had to say about their respective team’s start to the new season.

Here’s what they had to say...

Brighton & Hove Independent’s Brighton reporter – Derren Howard

It's a case of mixed feelings at this moment in time.

There is an understanding it's going to take time for Graham Potter to get his ideas across.

The performance at Chelsea last time out was the worst produced so far this season, but it was probably the best the opposition have served up under Frank Lampard.

Even in a 4-0 defeat at Manchester City, Brighton still played well in patches.

The playing style is hugely different, it's one the majority of supporters prefer to watch.

Under Chris Hughton it was rigid, percentage football.

The players are encouraged to play out from the back by Potter, which can cause problems.

But at this moment in time there is a good feeling towards the man who arrived from Swansea in the summer.

Academy duo Stephen Alzate and Aaron Connolly have been handed opportunities in the Premier League.

A focus on promoting youth is something that will offer Potter time with the fans as well.

Alzate, who spent time on loan at Swindon last season, made his debut at Newcastle and has taken to it very well.

Striker Connolly has also been thrust in, that may be down to the fact Albion let a couple of forwards go out on loan in the summer, but the chances are arriving for young players.

The next couple of months are going to be crucial for Potter, though.

Of Albion's next four matches, three are at home.

They need to be winning at least a couple of those.

There have been games where they should have won but haven't so far, so now is the time for Potter to be pairing good football with results.

The Teesside Gazette’s chief Middlesbrough writer – Anthony Vickers

It's been a sticky start to the season.

But essentially there is a new project being implemented by Jonathan Woodgate at the club this season.

In theory, the plan is for the team to change the way they've played under previous management.

There was a feeling it was going to be a season of transition, bedding in new signings who have come from League One.

But there is no real pressure in terms of pushing for promotion on Woodgate this term.

Given what Portsmouth achieved reaching the play-offs last season, the expectation is being placed in front of Kenny Jackett.

Yet, that is not something Woodgate is facing at Middlesbrough.

However, when you sit down in the summer and explain you're going to change the style of play to become more expansive and attacking, supporters want to see that delivered.

The previous two Boro managers, Tony Pulis and Aitor Karanka, were defensively-minded.

In the summer there was a promise for Woodgate to deliver expansive football.

But there have been some problems in the early part of the season.

Of the 13 goals conceded in nine Championship matches so far, eight of those have come from set plays.

There is also the fact only nine goals have been scored in as many league matches.

It's good in the way the problems are obvious and a slight tweak at either end can address the issues.

What Woodgate does have in his favour is he is a local lad and has used language the fans would use when reflecting on matches this season.

There is no undue pressure from the club, but a period of transition is always hard to sell.

Boro have been either in the Premier League or pushing for promotion from the Championship across the past six seasons or so.

But now the promise of attacking, open football must be delivered, particularly if it's going to be a campaign in which they are floating around mid-table.

Mansfield Chad sports editor – John Lomas

There are some similarities in terms of the situations at Mansfield and Portsmouth at present.

Both just missed out on promotion from League Two and League One respectively last season.

And it has been tough for the Stags to rediscover that sort of form again this season so far.

David Flitcroft was sacked in the summer after failing to deliver promotion with what chairman John Radford openly admitted was a top-three budget.

Fans had little patience when things began to fade towards the end of the season.

Needing to win just one of their final three league matches to reach League One, they fell short and suffered a play-off defeat.

Club legend John Dempster, who was previously a player, was on the coaching staff and enjoyed success in charge of the academy, was appointed as Flitcroft's replacement.

But there still appears to be a hangover from what happened last term.

The aim was to make it third time lucky and finally deliver promotion, but it has not gone well.

At present they're on a run of two wins from the opening 11 League Two matches - two from 13 if you include cup matches.

Fans are now beginning to get a little fidgety and the team have been booed off in the past two home matches.

Dempster has not been helped by injuries so far this season.

But having kept the core of last season's squad together and brought in some high-profile names in the summer, supporters are expecting more.

There have not been chants for the manager to be sacked yet, although some comments have been heard in recent matches.

If they lose at Grimsby next, things could become toxic with the following league fixture at home to Oldham.

Dempster has been unable to stamp his authority on things as of yet.

Everyone is willing him to find the formula, but he needs to find that winning formula soon.