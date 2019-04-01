Have your say

Louis Dennis has congratulated his Pompey team-mates on lifting the Checkatrade Trophy.

But the forward admitted he was ‘really gutted’ to have missed out on a place in the match-day squad for the Wembley showpiece against Sunderland.

Dennis has had to settle for a spot on the periphery of Kenny Jackett’s side following his arrival from non-league Bromley last summer.

He’s made just eight appearances in all competitions – five of which have come in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Having featured in every round up until the quarter-finals, Dennis failed to be involved at Bury in the last four or in the final.

He did travel to the national stadium, but was named 19th man and watched the Blues’ penalty shootout win from the sidelines.

Despite his disappointment, though, the 26-year-old praised Pompey on their success.

And Dennis is proud to have played his part in the Blues being crowned champions.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Proud of what I was able to contribute in the earlier rounds of the Checkatrade Trophy.

‘Really gutted I wasn’t involved yesterday but the personal messages mean a lot.

‘More importantly, massive credit to the lads who brought home the trophy in front of 85,000 at Wembley.’