Gutted Ronan Curtis admits Portsmouth agony after 'battering' Bristol Rovers

Ronan Curtis is adamant Pompey were deprived of a deserved victory after ‘battering’ Bristol Rovers.

The Blues were heading for successive League One wins after goals from Gareth Evans and Curtis had put them 2-0 up with 12 minutes remaining.

However, Alex Rodman reduced the deficit, before a combination of Ross McCrorie and Craig MacGillivray yielded an unfortunate own goal.

That heartbreaking blow arrived three minutes into time added on, ensuring a 2-2 draw at the Memorial Stadium this afternoon.

And Curtis and his team-mates were gutted at the final whistle after denied what would have been a fully-warranted three points.

He said: ‘In the first half we battered them and for the first half-an-hour of the second half we battered them. We thought they were there for the taking, don’t stop, don’t take our foot off the gas.

‘They get one back following a silly set-piece – and the other is an own goal which you can’t do anything about. It came off Ross and hit the back of Craig’s head and has gone in.

‘Even when they had one back, we didn’t let them get the edge on us, we kept going, and kept our work ethic high.

‘We felt comfortable the whole game, in the first half we battered them and created so many chances, with so many holes and spaces to run into.

‘It was just the sucker punch in stoppage time.’