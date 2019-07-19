Have your say

Pompey fans are toasting the signing of Marcus Harness.

The forward completed his switch to Fratton Park from Burton for an undisclosed fee yesterday.

Harness has penned a three-year contract at the Blues, with the club hold an option of an additional 12 months.

The 23-year-old registered six goals and seven assists last season, helping the Brewers to a ninth-place finish in League One.

And he signed off his career at the Pirelli Stadium with a superb strike in Burton’s 2-1 pre-season victory over Premier League side Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Harness is a capture that has left large sections of the Fratton faithful purring.

In Pompey’s 2-1 win at the Brewers in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Easter Friday, he was the hosts’ chief attacking threat and caused Kenny Jackett’s men all sorts of problems.

Memories of his performance are still vivid and Blues fans are delighted he’s moved to Fratton Park.

Here’s how they reacted on social media…

Bob Warne via Facebook

This guy is magic! - Well done PFC

Joshua Norris

He was really threatening against us for Burton. A really good buy imo.

William Lester

Thought he was class at Burton

Mark Archer

He looks useful the times I've seen him play

Russell Raymundo Kerr

Good signing! Played very well against us

@AdrianParishUK via Twitter

Happy with that. Another transfer done on the quiet and with the minimum of fuss. Nice

@GaryJeffery12

He terrorised us when he played us brilliant signing

@pompeytrev

Cracking player at this level, now for a 20+goal forward please

@MrsProudley

I reckon he going to be something special at Pompey under kenny wing our team starting to look good for league 1 let’s hope we get promoted this year

@MikeTattooed

Welcome to the blue army fella. Best of luck for the season. Give 100% and enjoy the amazing roar at Fratton Park.