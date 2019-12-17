Have your say

Haji Mnoga has laid down another marker in his injury rehabilitation after returning to Pompey’s Academy’s starting XI.

The highly-regarded defender broke a bone in his left foot in August following an incident outside of football.

Haji Mnoga returned to Pompey Academy's starting XI on Saturday following three-and-a-half months out injured. Picture: Joe Pepler

As a consequence, he has yet to feature in the first-team’s Leasing.com Trophy campaign alongside a number of promising youngsters.

However, Mnoga last week returned to feature for 24 minutes off the bench in a 3-2 Youth Alliance League victory at Cheltenham.

He followed that by starting for Mark Kelly’s side in Saturday’s 6-0 success over Forest Green Rovers at Furze Lane.

Partnering Ethan Robb in the centre of defence, the 17-year-old played for 70 minutes before replaced by Leon Kelly.

Mnoga made three appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy for Pompey last season.

Kenny Jackett revealed the versatile defender sustained his foot injury having fallen off a kerb while walking to Victorious Festival in August.