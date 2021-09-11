Ellis Harrison has been included on the bench for today's game at MK Dons

Harrison leapt to the top of the Pompey goal charts on Tuesday night after his hat-trick against Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It was his first start of the season, too, leaving many to believe he could keep his place in the team for the visit to Stadium MK.

Marquis’ record of one goal from six appearances to date also suggested a change up front could happen.

Yet Cowley has resisted the urge and stuck with the former Doncaster Rovers frontman.

The decision to go for Reeco Hackett-Fairchild over Ronan Curtis has also taken many by surprise.

Yet it’s the Harrison omission that has had most fans on social media expressing their views.

Here’s a selection of the opinions shared...

@FookingEll: Harrison got hatty yet Marquis still starts. Make it make sense.

@PompeyVeteran: Cowley has bottled it leaving Marquis in and Harrison out.

He isn’t everyone’s favourite but he deserves his chance to start. Poor management there.

@CE__1999: Not a fan of RHF, would rather Curtis even if he has been poor, encouraging though that DC isn't scared to drop someone if they don't perform.

@Underwood2609: Harrison literally bagged a hat trick.

@Dave_Loren: Reeco ahead of Curtis is a big call.

@Josh66759600: No reward for fringe players playing well…

@NickTheSticks: Got to be disappointed seeing JM & RHF start with a bench like that :(

@QuelDommagePFC: Ellis Harrison robbed.