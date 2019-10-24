Have your say

Pompey’s FA Cup trip to Harrogate Town will be broadcast live on TV on Monday, November 11.

The first-round game has been selected for coverage by BT Sport, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

The FA live broadcast fee is £75,000 per club, while winning teams in the first round receive £36,000 from The FA prize fund.

Non-League Harrogate currently sit eighth in the Conference Premier and have reached this stage of the FA Cup for the first time in seven years.

Following Monday night's draw, Town manager Simon Weaver said ‘there was no-one bigger we could have drawn in the FA Cup’.

Pompey are yet to announce how many tickets they’ll receive for the game.