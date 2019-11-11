Harrogate Town v Portsmouth: LIVE updates as power cut hits Wetherby Road and puts FA Cup first-round tie in doubt Pompey face Harrogate Town in the FA Cup first round Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s FA Cup first-round tie at Harrogate Town. Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest match action... Power failure plunges Portsmouth game at Harrogate Town into doubt Sean Raggett - Lincoln's giant-killer against Burnley keen to avoid Portsmouth Cup shock at Harrogate