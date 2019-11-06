Have your say

POMPEY are set to travel up to Yorkshire for the first round of the FA Cup.

The Blues will take on Harrogate Town under the lights at the CNG Stadium on Monday, November 11.

Town are currently in seventh place in the Conference Premier while Pompey moved up to 13th in League One following a 4-1 win over Southend United at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

If you are unable to make the long trip up to Yorkshire for the game against Harrogate Town on Monday, the game has been selected for TV coverage.

Here’s what you need to know:

What channel is Pompey vs Harrogate Town on?

The game is one of four matches in the first round of the FA Cup to be selected for the TV.

The coverage of the competition through the 2019/2020 season will be split between BBC and BT once again.

Pompey's match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 1 HD.

Which means you will need a subscription to BT Sports to be able to watch the game.

When does it kick off?

The match will start at 7.45pm on Monday night.

What time does coverage start?

BT’s coverage of the game will begin at 7pm on November 11.

Can you watch the match on streaming?

If you are unable to watch the game on the TV for any reason on Monday, BT offer a number of streaming options.

For those who have a subscription to BT Sports you can stream the game on your laptop by clicking this link here.

While BT subscribers can also watch the game on their phones or tablets via the BT Sport app.

The BT Sport app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.