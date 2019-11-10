Have your say

Jon Stead will be missing for hosts Harrogate for their FA Cup first-round clash with Pompey.

The former Sheffield United, Sunderland and Bradford striker is serving the second game of a three-match suspension.

Stead was sent off after coming on as a substitute in Harrogate's National League win against Barnet last month.

Connor Hall is also a doubt for Simon Weaver's side.

The centre-half has been missing for a few weeks with a groin strain and the visit of the Blues could come too soon for him.

For the visitors, Ross McCrorie is definitely out for Pompey, after the on-loan Rangers man picked up a hamstring injury in the midweek win against Southend.

He’s out for four to six weeks, leaving manager Kenny Jackett with a selection headache to fill the vacant right-back slot.

James Bolton is a natural replacement, but he hasn’t started since the defeat at Wimbledon and wasn’t in the squad midweek for the victory over the Shrimpers.

Left-back Brandon Haunstrup replaced McCrorie against Southend and set up John Marquis for the opening goal on Tuesday night.

He could come into the side for the trip to Wetherby Road.

Pompey will leave it until Monday to decide if keeper Craig MacGillivray – a former Harrogate player – is fit to return from his quad injury.