Have your say

Pompey head to National League Harrogate tonight looking to avoid an upset and book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (7.45pm)...

Harrogate team news

Jon Stead will be missing for Harrogate's first-round clash with Pompey.

The former Sheffield United, Sunderland and Bradford striker will serve the second game of a three-match suspension.

Stead was sent off after coming on as a substitute in Harrogate's National League win against Barnet last month.

Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray

Connor Hall is also a doubt for Simon Weaver's side.

The centre-half has been missing for a few weeks with a groin strain and the Pompey visit could come too soon for him.

Likely line-up (4-4-2): James Belshaw, Ryan Fallowfield, Connor Hall, Will Smith, George Smith, Brendan Kieranan, Warren Burrell, Josh Falkingham, Jack Diamond, Mark Beck, Jack Muldoon. Subs: Joe Cracknell, Matthew Taylor, George Thomson, Jack Emmett, Scott Brown, Lloyd Kerry, Sam Jones.

Here’s all you need to know about the game at Wetherby Road...

Pompey team news

Ross McCrorie is definitely out for Pompey, after the on-loan Rangers man picked up a hamstring injury in the midweek win against Southend.

He’s out for four to six weeks, leaving manager Kenny Jackett with a selection headache to fill the vacant right-back slot.

James Bolton is a natural replacement, but he hasn’t featured since the defeat at Wimbledon and wasn’t in the squad midweek for the victory over the Shrimpers.

Left-back Brandon Haunstrup replaced McCrorie against Southend and set up John Marquis for the opening goal on Tuesday night. He could come into the side for the trip to Wetherby Road.

Pompey will leave it until late to decide if keeper Craig MacGillivray – a former Harrogate player – is fit to return from his quad injury.

Likely line-up (4-2-3-1): Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Lee Brown, Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Paul Downing, Brandon Haunstrup, Andy Cannon, Ryan Williams, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans.

Match odds

Harrogate: 17/4

1-0 12/1, 2-0 22/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 66/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 8/13

1-0 13/2, 2-0 13/2, 2-1 7/1, 3-0 10/1, 3-1 10/1, 3-2 20/1

Draw: 3/1

0-0 11/1, 1-1 13/2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria)

Head to head

Harrogate

P21 W10 D5 L6

Top scorer: Brendan Kiernan (6)

Most appearances: James Belshaw, Warren Burrell, Brendan Kiernan (all 21 games)

Biggest win: 3-0 v Barrow (A) August 6

Pompey

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (7)

Most appearances: Ben Close (20)

Biggest win: 4-1 v Southend (H) November 5

Form guide

Harrogate

L 4-2 (A) Eastleigh National League

W 2-1 (H) Barnet National League

W 1-0 (A) Aldershot National League

W 2-1 (A) Halifax FA Cup

W 2-1 (A) Yeovil National League

Pompey

W 4-1 (H) Southend United League One

D 1-1 (H) Oxford United League One

D 2-2 (A) Bristol Rovers League One

W 1-0 (H) Lincoln League One

L 1-0 (A) AFC Wimbledon League One