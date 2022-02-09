The 17-year-old midfielder was recalled from the Hawks on Monday with the Blues facing a midfield crisis.

Jewitt-White was subsequently named on Cowley’s bench in Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Burton, without being used.

He now lines-up in tonight’s Hampshire Senior Cup third-round encounter at AFC Stoneham (7.45pm).

The second-year scholar is joined by Dan Gifford, who has netted four times during an ongoing Rocks loan spell, and Alfie Bridgman, who has first-team experience.

Promising keeper Toby Steward also features, along with Izzy Kaba, who recently returned from a short loan spell at Salisbury.

A total of four first-year scholars are also involved, including the highly-regarded Jack Fox and Harvey Laidlaw, the grandson of ex-Pompey skipper Joe.

Pompey XI: Steward, Fox, Kaba, Dockerill, Simpson, Hughes, Jewitt-White, Gifford, Payce, Kamavuako, Bridgman.

Harry Jewitt-White was with Pompey's squad in Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Burton. Picture: Robin Jones

Subs: Howell, Spurway, Hirst, Laidlaw, Bosaka.

