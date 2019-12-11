Harry Redknapp's tribute to 'best ever signing' Jim Smith after former Portsmouth manager's death

HARRY Redknapp has paid tribute to former Portsmouth boss Jim Smith after his death labelling him his ‘best ever signing’.

The man affectionately known as ‘The Bald Eagle’ died at the age of 79.

Smith was manager of the Blues from June 1991 until February 1995 after replacing caretaker boss Tony Barton.

He was later brought back to the club by another former Portsmouth manager – Harry Redknapp.

Smith returned to Fratton Park as Redknapp’s assistant during the Division One title winning 2002/03 season.

Redknapp has praised him as his ‘best ever signing’.

He told Sky Sports News: ‘Jim was an amazing character. I think everyone who came in contact with him absolutely loved him.

‘For me, he was probably my best ever signing. When I took over as manager I rung up Jim and said 'do you want to come here and work with me?'

‘He said: 'Harry I'd love to'. He came back with me and we had a great time. It was an amazing time in both my life and Jim's life. Loved every minute of it.

‘He was really old school. He was fun, he was just a character, you just couldn't stop laughing at his stories and the way he was. everybody loved Jim. He was just a loveable character.’

In a statement on the club website, Pompey said: ‘The thoughts of everyone at Portsmouth Football Club are with Jim's family and friends at this incredibly sad time.’