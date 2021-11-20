The Blues head coach has opted for the on-loan Manchester City and Republic of Ireland stopper – despite his understudy’s man-of-the-match display at Wycombe last week.

Bazunu is one of two changes to the side that beat the Chairboys 1-0, with Michael Jacobs recalled at Miguel Azeez’s expense.

And while many supporters on Twitter agree with Cowley’s goalkeeper call, there’s plenty of sympathy out there for Bass,

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a selection of the views shared on the social media platform following the unveiling of today’s team sheet...

@Ben_Kumma: Hard on Bass but Bazunu will be a Premier League keeper within the next year or so. Gotta pick the best player!

@84Knight: Harsh on Bass, but probably the right call.

You should always play your best players/team even if an understudy has had a good game.

Alex Bass returns to the bench for today's game against AFC Wimbledon

@SamGudge: Bass doesn't deserve to be dropped but good to see Jacobs back.

@MikeTattooed: Bass should be in goal today.

Yes Bazunu did well at international level ,but Bass is a #Pompey player.

He is OURS so he should get the nod on a 50/50.

To keep developing someone else's player when your own player pulls off an amazing display does not sit well.

@colinlbrown: Surely Bass wasn't dropped, he was covering whilst Baz was away?

It's what backup/squad players do…

@philhayman2: Harsh on Bass that.

@pompey0: Only disagree with Bazunu. Bass should have started! However, Play up Pompey!

@LeeCrowhurst: Got to feel sorry for Bass. That was a very harsh decision!

@RoryJones_: Gutted for Bass, don’t know what sort of signal that sends out.

Should be nurturing our own players.