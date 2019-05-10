Pompey fans have leapt to the defence of Ronan Curtis.

Posting on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk, supporters have rallied round the winger after he revealed he had been subjected to hate calls.

The Republic of Ireland international, who is in his maiden season at Fratton Park. has vowed the abuse won’t get the better of him.

And it appears the former Derry forward has plenty of backing to maintain the standards he’s set since his introduction to English Football last summer.

READ MORE: Crazy phone calls won’t distract Curtis from Pompey mission

Curtis has appeared 50 times for Kenny Jackett’s promotion-chasers this season, netting 12 goals and claiming 15 assists to date.

Ronan Curtis Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Those stats have made him an integral part of the Blues side, despite a recent dip of form.

And his performances as the Blues chase promotion via the play-off hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Here’s a selection of the posts The News has received in the past 24 hours...

Paul Frostick: Top player has exceeded all expectations of him this season.

Les Claire Groves: He's been a key player this season. Always puts in a shift. We are called supporters cos that's what we are meant to give our players. Not abuse.

Plum Wardrobe Systems: Fair constructive criticisms are one thing, none of us are perfect, but there's no place at our club for morons like this and I hope Ronan and any Pompey players know that genuine football fans which the vast majority of Pompey fans are have got no time for these idiots.

Mike Sadler: He’s definitely gonna bang a couple of goals in during the Play Offs.

Doug McFlug: Fantastic player for us. Surely will only get better too.

Does not deserve any abuse from Pompey fans so I would suggest it may be a follower of our opponents that know Ronan will tear them apart AGAIN.

Andy Woodage: Ronan, a Pompey fan until I die, born and bred in England but lived now in the ROI for twenty years, I idolise you along with my son and all true Pompey Supporters PUP.

Alex Macaulay: Chances are it’s fans from other clubs surely?

You can’t knock what this guy has done for our club in his first season in English football.

Teresa Moor: If it turns out to be so called Pompey fans they should be banned from FP, this is not acceptable.

Lorraine Wells: This is awful, completely unacceptable and does not represent Pompey Fans!

He’s done nothing to warrant this kind of abuse as for most of the season he has been excellent!

He may have suffered a slight dip in form after his injury but that happens.

I’m sure he will be key for us in play-offs. Shame on the idiots who are doing this!

Phil Tanner: You’re plenty good enough lad, keep playing on the edge, cracking player who will only get better!

Michael Stephenson: Yes, this is not on. There are times when Ronan drives me to dispair but personal abuse? No way.