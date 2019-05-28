It’s the announcement Pompey fans are all braced for.

Matt Clarke is looking likely to move to Premier League side Brighton this summer.

Some nervous members of the Fratton faithful were predicting Clarke’s move to the Amex Stadium would be rubber stamped today when the Seagulls revealed on Twitter they’d have an announcement at 12.30pm.

Instead, it was the unveiling of their new kit for next season.

Blues fans can therefore take comfort the 22-year-old remains at Fratton Park a little while longer.

But although there's still to be official confirmation on Clarke’s future, one of his team-mates’ parents may well have inadvertently let the cat out of the bag – erm, Ronan Curtis’ mum.

A regular at Pompey’s Roko training base and Fratton Park – even joining the players on their lap of honour after the Accrington game – Marie’s friendly with the vast majority of Kenny Jackett’s squad.

Normally, mum’s the word when it comes to such issues.

Yet on Twitter, she’s already wished Clarke ‘all the success’ at Brighton.

Marie said: ‘Like to take this opportunity to wish Matt Clarke all the success at your new club Brighton F.C. you’ve been fantastic for Portsmouth so go enjoy your time from Curtis family.’

Whether Marie’s been passed on the information by son Ronan or been reading the headlines, one thing is for certain – new Seagulls boss Graham Potter is a huge admirer of Clarke.

It is understood the defender has already been house hunting in Brighton ahead of a relocation across the south coast.

And Clarke has emerged as a central figure in a sensational £125m transfer frenzy involving Lewis Dunk departing the Amex Stadium for Leicester to replace Harry Maguire should he move to Manchester City.

Mystic Marie, we await an update.