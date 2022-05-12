On Tuesday, the German spoke on the hardship his side are facing on the field – as a result of the sanctions they’ve been handed off it.

Before their victory over Leeds yesterday, the Champions League holders had won only once across their past five games.

This prompted the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss to tell Sky Sports: ‘We’re the only club in the world who suffers like this and maybe the first club who ever did this.

‘It’s a situation that is unique and quite challenging. Everyone, of course, hopes the situation will be clarified and these are steps in the right direction.

‘We have been waiting for it for a long time, because we need the positive energy and competitive atmosphere as a club. That’s why it’s very important for things to progress.

‘There’s no hiding from the fact it is a distraction, and it’s a matter of how to which level we can still live up to (expectation) even if we are distracted, worried or disadvantaged by it.

‘With every day it gets more difficult, it’s not impossible, but it gets more difficult. It has an influence and we’re still looking to reach the level where we’re more competitive.’

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has come under fire from Pompey fans. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The irony was not lost on supporters who have seen their clubs on the brink of liquidation, though.

Of course, the Fratton Park outfit’s two administrations saw a drop from the Premier League to League Two from 2010 to 2013 – while the club was on the brink of collapse before Pompey Supporters’ Trust and some wealthy individuals brought in the period of community ownership.

Danny Cowley’s side aren’t the only to go through uncertain and worrying times, either.

And clubs such as Blackpool, Bury, Bolton, Luton and many others have suffered hardship due to dodgy owners throughout the past 10 years.

This has led to Tuchel coming under fire from supporters of clubs across the EFL on Twitter.

Here’s what they’ve had to say:

@The1898PFC: Remember when we all went to Hull not knowing if Portsmouth Football Club would exist by full time? Can only imagine the pain and suffering waiting for one of the four billion pound offers to go through. Tough times.

@MASaunders: Boo hoo. Try being a Pompey fan who had crook after crook own us.

Two administrations and three relegations in four seasons and only a fans buyout saved the club from ceasing to exist. 13 years on, we’re still in Division Three. Tuchel needs some perspective.

@GregPFC: Someone send Tuchel a copy of this – Our Club: The fall and rise of Pompey

@LukeEllisPFC: Every club in the country wishes they were going through times as tough as Chelsea are right now. Give me strength.

@Pompey_geez_1: As a Pompey fan, do I even need to give an opinion?

@Jakey995: Has Tuchel ever heard of Pompey, Blackpool, Derby, and every other club that has been failed by the FA?

@Charliecassen: Does Tuchel not think football exists outside the Prem? Pompey, Derby, Bury, Oldham, Luton, Macclesfield to name a few that have suffered 100x worse. Get a grip.