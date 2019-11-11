Have your say

Pompey fans have been debating who should play right-back as Pompey travel to non-league Harrogate in the first round of the FA Cup tonight.

The position is vacant after Ross McCrorie was ruled out for up to six weeks following his hamstring injury in the 4-1 victory over Southend last week.

Left-back Brandon Haunstrup replaced the on-loan Rangers man against the Shrimpers and claimed two assists, with the final balls into goalscorers John Marquis and Marcus Harness.

But during the summer manager Kenny Jackett brought in James Bolton – a specialist right-back and a player with two assists in his past three outings for the Blues.

The former Shrewsbury man was left out of the squad for the visit of Sol Campbell’s side and is expected to be in the match-day squad for the trip to Wetherby Road.

Whether he plays, or Jackett opts for Haunstrup remains to be seen.

Pompey full-back Brandon Haunstrup

However, Pompey fans have been having their say who should feature against the Blues’ National League hosts.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with The News via facebook and at portsmouth.co.uk...

Ray Fogwill: Haunstrup deserves a run in team he is our best full-back.

Vincent Richardson: Burgess at right-back and bring Downing back in at centre-back, I like Haunstrup but he is a left-sided player.

Kevin Smith: No dilemma is there, why change a winning team. Sad that Mcrorie got subbed, but Brandon is clearly the right choice.

Hugh Skilling: After his performance when he came in Tuesday, Haunstrup hands down.

Richard Holdaway: I don't think so, he (Haunstrup) is not a long term RB solution as he's left footed.

However, he should be playing somewhere on Tuesday, so how about playing him in midfield on left side in place of Close for example?

Tom Andrews: Haunstrup... he's the best full-back we have period.

Richard Odare: Bolton should play instead of taking a chance on a left-footed player.

Harrogate will be up for it, so Pompey will have to play well.

A draw would be OK which will give them a chance to play in the atmosphere of Fratton Park.

Ryan Crockford: (Pick) James Bolton the right back he bought in the summer.

Chris Pompey FC: 2 right-backs in the squad and Jackett has a selection dilemma, maybe he cant make up his mind who to play out of position.

Scott Ryan: Bolton, Haunstrup in for Brown.

John Elgie: I thought he (Haunstrup) did really well and would be happy to see him continue at right-back.