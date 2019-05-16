Have your say

Wes Fogden is determined to help the much-changed Hawks enjoy a fantastic season after signing a new one-year deal at Westleigh Park.

The former Pompey midfielder had been linked with a number of clubs including National League South newcomers Dorking Wanderers.

But the 31-year-old is delighted to be staying at Westleigh Park and feels he can help the team do the business in their quest to challenge for promotion.

He said: ‘I love playing for the Hawks and the club is a big part of me and always will be.

‘Obviously there are big changes happening at the club and I want to be part of them.

‘Training three mornings a week will make a big difference and the new manager is also bringing in a lot of experienced players.

‘On paper National League South looks the strongest I have ever known it.

‘It is going to be a tough season trying to get out of it but I am confident we will have a good chance of achieving it.’

Fogden is a hugely popular figure at the club and a great ambassador in his professional approach.

His great energy and enthusiasm provides a lot of the forward momentum in the side.

It was always noticeable when he was out of the side injured.

His non-stop running and quality on the ball presents huge problems for opposition defences.

Fogden was disappointed to be relegated out of the National League with the Hawks.

Nobody could accuse the side of lacking effort and determination.

He added: ‘It was always going to be a difficult first season at National League level.

‘We were one of only two teams training on a part-time basis.

‘There was a difference in the standard and strength of players from National League South.

‘We were competitive, though, and pushed some of the big clubs all the way.

‘Arguably we could have picked up more points against them.

‘Every player in the squad gave everything they had but we just came up short.’

Fogden is keen to get in a good pre-season and is excited by the prospects for next season.