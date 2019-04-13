Havant & Waterlooville relegated from National League after Solihull Moors defeat

A late goal sent the Hawks to a 3-2 defeat at Solihull Moors and condemned them to relegation from the National League.

An own goal four minutes from time levelled the scores at 2-2 and looked like giving Lee Bradbury’s side a lifeline.

However, in the dying embers Danny Wright broke and score the goal to break the Hawks’ hearts.

It was a battling performance from the visitors who had been gifted a goal in the opening 40 seconds of the game.

In a dramatic opening the Hawks were gifted a goal after only 40 seconds courtesy of an awful mix up in the home defence.

Goalkeeper Ryan Boot and Tyrone Williams collided leaving QUIGLEY with simple task of knocking the ball into the unguarded net from the edge of the area.

On 13 minutes Adi Yussuf sent a header over the top from a Jamie Reckord cross as Moors made a lively response.

A long throw-in from Jordan Rose created problems in the Solihull area.

Quigley headed the ball on and Boot stretched to prevent a deflection going into the top corner.

Moors equalised midway through the first half with a scrappy goal from a corner. The ball reached Tyrone WILLIAMS at the back post and he netted from close range following a scramble.

On the stroke of half-time Hawks keeper Laurence Bilboe superbly denied Darren Carter in a one-on-one situation.

Bilboe saved an angled effort from Yussuf with his legs in the early minutes of the second period.

On 54 minutes Quigley only just failed to reach an Alfie Rutherford cross to the back post.

The Hawks fell behind on 72 minutes and again it came from a set-piece. When a corner was whipped in Alex GUDGER powered in a close-range header.

Four minutes from time Hawks gained a lifeline when GUDGER turned the ball into his own net.

At the death Danny WRIGHT latched onto a ball over the top and fired home to relegate Bradbury’s side.