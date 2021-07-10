LiveHavant & Waterlooville v Portsmouth: LIVE updates as Danny Cowley runs rule over host of triallists
Pompey travel to the Hawks for their traditional pre-season friendly this afternoon – and fans will be present.
Members of the Fratton faithful get to watch their side in the flesh for the first time since December.
And it’ll also be the first time that they get to take Danny Cowley’s side live in action.
After taking the hot seat in March, all 12 of the Blues head coach’s games in charge were behind closed doors.
However, Cowley’s excited to finally be able to welcome supporters back to watch his side.
New signings Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe will all be on show – although Liam Vincent is out injured.
There will also be a host of triallists on display as they aim to win Fratton Park deals.
We’ll have all the live updates of the Westleigh Park clash. Simply scroll down to get the latest...
Hawks v Pompey - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 07:54
- Blues travel to Westleigh Park for traditional friendly
- Number of triallists will feature for Danny Cowley’s side
- Ellis Harrison, Michael Jacobs and Liam Vincent out injured
Triallists to feature prominently
Given Danny Cowley has only 14 fully-fit players under contract available - two of which are goalkeepers - plenty of triallists will be on show today.
It will be interesting how many can be identified by the Fratton faithful.
Good afternoon!
Pompey are back at Westleigh Park for the first time since 2019! The traditional friendly between the Blues and the Hawks takes place, having missed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fratton faithful are back watching their team - and it’ll be the first time they get to watch a Danny Cowley outfit in the flesh.