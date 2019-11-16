Have your say

The Hawks came from behind to earn a 2-1 win against promotion rivals Bath City at Westleigh Park.

The visitors led at the break but the home side fought back in the second half with goals from substitute Alfie Rutherford and Danny Kedwell from the penalty spot.

A long throw from Bath keeper Ryan Clarke released Andy Watkins, who made good ground before firing wide.

That was followed by another quick break down the left which ended with Tom Smith forcing a low save from home stopper Ross Worner.

On 10 minutes the Hawks conceded a soft penalty, with Craig Robson adjudged to have pulled back Adam Mann inside the area.

Yet Worner pulled off a remarkable double save to keep the Hawks on level terms.

The goalkeeper dived full length to stop Noah Chilvers’ spot-kick and recovered quickly to block a Tom Richards effort from the rebound.

Four minutes later, though, Worner was helpless to prevent Bath from taking the lead.

A cross from the right reached the unmarked Mann at the far post and he directed his header back across goal and into the far corner of the net.

Jonah Ayunga went close for the hosts with a shot past the far upright.

But it took another good save from Worner to prevent the hosts falling further behind.

Ayunga side footed wide from six yards on the stroke of half-time, while the Hawks had a huge let off a minute after the restart.

Richards skipped past three tackles and chipped in a shot that rebounded off the inside of the post and across the face of goal.

On 53 minutes Rutherford replaced Nicky Bailey, and within three minutes he put the hosts level. Kedwell slipped Ayunga though and Rutherford diverted his shot into the net.

The Hawks then went in front on 73 minutes from the penalty spot.

Josh Taylor was tripped in the area and Kedwell smashed home from the spot.

The home side then showed good organisation to keep Bath at bay in the closing stages, before Kedwell missed an open goal in the final minutes.