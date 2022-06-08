The promising Blues midfielder earned his ninth Wales under-18 cap on Tuesday as they faced their Croatian counterparts in a four-nation tournament in Zagreb.

And on the sidelines for the hosts was Niko Kranjcar, the former Pompey favourite.

The cultured attacking midfielder helped Harry Redknapp’s side win the FA Cup in May 2008, during a memorable three-year Premier League stay.

He also turned out 81 times for Croatia, netting 15 times, with the 37-year-old is now coaching his country’s under-19s, assisting Josip Simunic.

As part of his duties, Kranjcar was present for a remarkable match which would see Wales fight back to claim a 4-2 success.

Starting the game, Jewitt-White and his team-mates fought from falling behind 2-0 to level the scoreline at 2-2 by half-time, through two goals from Swansea’s Cameron Congreve.

Wales under-18 international Harry Jewitt-White met former Pompey favourite Niko Kranjcar during their match with Croatia

At that break, Wales changed their entire starting XI and would go on to secure victory in the final 16 minutes, with substitutes Chris Popov (Leicester City) and Morgan Wigley (Cardiff) netting.

Blues fan Jewitt-White afterwards approached Kranjcar for a photograph and the pair chatted about Pompey and the coach’s strong affection for the Blues.

As part of the tournament, Wales under-18s will now face England on Friday (3pm) for their second face.

It will be staged at the NK Sesvete Stadium in Zagreb, with Ryan Garry’s England squad, who beat Austria 3-2, including Southampton’s Thierry Small.

Harry Jewitt-White with Danny Cowley after signing his first professional contract in April. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

Wales’ final match of the tournament takes place against Austria on Monday (June 13).

Hayling Island-based Jewitt-White, who signed first-year professional terms at Pompey in April, is scheduled to return to Fratton Park training on Monday, June 20.

The 18-year-old has made five first-team appearances for the Blues, although has still to make his Football League bow, despite named on the bench 12 times in League One last season.

