He’s an exciting player capable of getting ‘bums off seats’, according to John Mousinho.

And the head coach is convinced Josh Murphy is tantalisingly close to producing his devastating best for the Blues.

The left winger’s Fratton Park entrance was delayed by an ankle injury sustained in a friendly at Charlton on the eve of the Championship season.

After missing the opening five fixtures, he returned against West Brom and has remained in Mousinho’s starting XI ever since.

Josh Murphy has made three appearances for Pompey since his summer move from Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

So far into his fledgling Pompey career, there haven’t been any assists or goals from Oxford United’s play-off final hero, who subsequently made the switch to the south coast in June.

But Mousinho can sense Murphy is getting closer as he builds up his match fitness.

He told The News: ‘Josh has been really exciting to watch. He probably wasn’t quite at it against Sheffield United, he said that at half-time and after the game as well, you have that with wingers.

‘But he has been a constant threat, we saw in that West Brom game, he nearly got in behind a couple of times and caused them all sorts of problems.

‘I just think there is loads more to come from Josh. What we have asked from him since he came back from injury is to go 60 minutes, 90 and 90, put that work-rate in, have the output. There’s more to come from him.

‘I think he’s been great, he was brilliant pre-season, we really missed him for the first few games, to have that pace on the wing is really valuable.

‘The bare minimum is he’s pressing really well, he’s probably our outlet at the moment when we try to get the ball to him. It’s just making sure we do get bodies into the box when Josh is going wide and getting it onto his left foot and flashing the ball across the box.

‘I really think the most exciting thing is that, whenever he picks up the ball, it gets bums off seats and he’s going to make something happen - and that’s a really good trait to have.

‘We know the goals will flow from Josh, he’s been very close to a couple with the runs he makes getting in behind the full-back. He did it on Saturday, he did it against West Brom, he’s close to getting onto the end of one and putting the ball into the back of the net, like he did in the play-off final for Oxford.’

Murphy is expected to line up against Stoke this evening (7.45pm) as the Blues seek their maiden win of the campaign.

And Mousinho regards the 29-year-old as a talent who can light up the Championship.

He added: ‘Probably the only thing which has held Josh back in his career are injuries. If he can keep himself fit and keep himself at it, he’s definitely a player for this level - and I don’t see what will stop him from going to the level above as well.

‘He can still improve upon match fitness because he’s only had those three games with us and we’re building him from 60 to 90 minutes. So it will be an interesting one again on Wednesday night to see how we manage his load and go from there.’