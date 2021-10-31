Throughout their time at the club, the pair have formed a strong bond on the pitch by operating down the left-hand-side.

But the 31-year-old explained how the Republic of Ireland international wasn’t his favourite person at full-time, after an incident in the second half.

With Pompey in the ascendancy after John Marquis’ opener, Curtis was marauding towards the Trotters goal moments later.

Unbeknown to him, his left-back had sprant down the line to give him an option and was in acres of space, but the forward opted to shoot towards goal rather than pass but saw his effort balloon over the bar.

Brown was visibly furious with his team-mate as he had to trudge back into position, but he joked at full-time that Curtis had to make it up to him.

However the former QPR defender also described Curtis’ importance to the team after he ran the show against the Trotters.

Despite missing a couple of chances in the first half, he played the defining cross for Marquis eventual winner and was arguably the Blues’ man-of-the-match.

Pompey defender has described his relationship with Ronan Curtis. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Speaking to The News, the former QPR defender said: ‘I love playing with Ronan and we’ve played well together for many years now and we’ve got that good understanding, but he’s not in my good books after not sliding me in after I ran 70 yards!

‘In all seriousness nine times out of 10 he makes the right choice but if that goes in the top corner I don’t say anything but Ronan is a fantastic player and I love playing with him.