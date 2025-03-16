Despite Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Preston on Saturday, the Fratton faihtful have been praised for their outstanding support after sending 3,624 fans to Deepdale. We’ve taken a look at what Lilywhites’ fans have saying about the Blues’ support on social media.

@prestonplumber7: Genuinely that is an absolutely fantastic away following. Huge numbers from very far away. Fair play

@James_Nelson20: Different gravy them away fans - Bet Fratton Park is class.

@SamJayne11: Also what a fan base Pompey have. All that way, over 3500, never stopped singing. Best away fans I’ve seen this season by a mile.

@parquedelperro: So frustrating to see Pompey let the travelling fans down again this season. All the more so when 3624 loyal supporters make the effort to support their team at Preston despite a 530 mile round trip. Last Sunday's performance highlights the extremes in supporting Portsmouth FC!

@limam_sophia: Fantastic away following today at Preston from these lot. Massive journey & could hear them all game.

@alexscott_8: Shout-out to the Portsmouth fans incredible following for a 500+ miles round trip thanks for coming. 1st half you bossed us in every department 2nd half we turned up and dominated and ultimately got the 3pts - a tale of 2 halves!

@George10051880: Well done Pompey fans, a credit as I did the reverse trip this season. Most impressive away supporters this season at Deepdale.

@PaulPWRFitness: A great following from Pompey fans at Deepdale, who all stood up throughout and cheered on their team. Sadly for them, their players spent most of the match falling over. Safe trip home, top supporters.

@DeanWinkley: Head and shoulders above any away fans we've seen at Deepdale for a number of years.

@dom_33: Quality support from your fans today. Best in the league by a distance should stay up even though today was a bad result for yous

@WoodDan82: Genuinely the loudest away fans at Deepdale all season, including several who've brought 2k more.

@npnedth: Best fans we’ve had at Deepdale for a long time. Feel for the ones travelling back, long way to go on a loss but now you know how it felt for us leaving Fratton Park after a 3-1 defeat.

@andywilsonpne: Your fans were top class today.

@CarlCharnley: I know it doesn’t mean much after a loss but your fans where class today. Great following considering the miles you’ve had to do, best we’ve had at Deepdale in my opinion.