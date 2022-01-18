Danny Cowley felt John Marquis 'lost the trust and belief of the supporters'. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

The 29-year-old has completed a switch to Lincoln for an undisclosed fee, ending his two-and-a-half year stay with Pompey.

During that time he netted 38 times in 127 appearances, yet has noticeably struggled for form during the last 14 months.

Having turned down interest from Hibernian in the summer, Marquis accepted the challenge at 18th-placed Lincoln, managed by ex-Blues boss Michael Appleton.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Cowley believes it was ‘best for all parties’ for a parting of the ways in the January transfer window.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We wish John well, he has been an outstanding professional since we have been here.

‘I have nothing but good things to say about him. It didn’t work out, it wasn’t through want of trying and I am sure everybody at Pompey respects that and wishes him well.

‘I just think sometimes for players you've got to cut them free and, for John, I just don’t think it was going to work out here.

‘For all the will in the world and for all the work we did on the pitch and off the pitch, I think that commodity of confidence had gone.

‘And when you feel like you have lost the trust and belief of the supporters it can be very hard to find your best form – that was the reality.’

Marquis has signed a six-month deal with Lincoln, ensuring he will become a free agent in the summer.

His scheduled debut against Rotherham on Tuesday night was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Cowley added: ‘We had numerous conversations with John and I just think it was best for all parties.

‘And I have no doubt he will go and be super successful at Lincoln, which is a very good club.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron