The Blues have climbed to third in the table having collected three wins and a draw from their opening four league matches.

However, centre-back Raggett, 27, feels only in the 2-0 win over Crewe earlier this month have Pompey produced a performance anywhere near their potential.

In the other three matches, Danny Cowley's men have ground out 1-0 wins over Fleetwood and Shrewsbury, while they were held at Doncaster last time out.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raggett says he was expecting the squad to take a while to hit their straps with 12 new arrivals coming this summer.

But the Blues centre-back reckons the fact they remain unbeaten after four games, without conceding a league goal, is only a 'positive' given they are still 'not quite at their best'.

Raggett told The News: ‘It’s been a good start, one of the most positive things - apart from Crewe where I thought we were very good - the rest of the games we haven’t been at our best.

‘To get three wins and a draw without conceding a goal when you’re not quite at your best - I think that can be looked at in a positive way.

Pompey centre-back Sean Raggett

‘I think, for me, we can only keep improving. If we’re getting good results when we’re not playing at our best, I’m sure when we start improving I’m sure we’ll get on the right side of a lot of results.’

As a defender, Raggett has taken great satisfaction from single-goal victories over both Fleetwood and Shrewsbury, as well as four consecutive League One shut-outs.

The former Norwich and Lincoln centre-back believes the Blues' 'solid' base will give them a platform to build from as they look to maintain their unbeaten start at Wigan on Saturday and beyond.

Raggett added: ‘I’ve always said, for a defender, a 1-0 win is always the best result. I’m sure the strikers would say 4-0 or 5-0 is probably the best, but 1-0 does feel nice.

‘I think you definitely need to start from a base of being solid as a team and I think that’s how we’ve started the season. We’ve been pretty solid.