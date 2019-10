Tickets for Pompey’s FA Cup first-round trip to Harrogate Town go on sale next week.

The Blues make the journey to Wetherby Road on Monday, November 11 (7.45pm) and the tie will be broadcast live on BT Sports.

A general view of Harrogate Town's Wetherby Road. Picture: Paul Thomas/Getty Images

The Fratton faithful have been handed 616 tickets for game. The majority for the terraces in the Envirovent Stand, with just 130 seats available.

And with Pompey being handed such a small allocation, their loyalty scheme will be in place, with tickets available from Wednesday, October 30.