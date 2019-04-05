Here’s our League One team of the season – including two Portsmouth, three Luton and three Barnsley stars
Last week saw the official League One team of the season released to the usual reaction of dismay and debate.
Our Pompey writer Will Rooney has picked his XI, including a bench of players who have caught the eye this season.
1. Adam Davies (Barnsley, GK)
Pompeys Craig MacGillivray and Sunderlands Jon McLaughlin have enjoyed superb seasons. But Adam Davies deserves to be between the sticks. He has recorded 18 clean sheets so far, with his form earning him a maiden cap for Wales.
The 22-year-old has been key for champions-elect Luton. The Hatters 4-4-2 diamond formation makes Staceys role pivotal for the system to work. His prowess in the final third has yielded two goals and seven assists for Luton.
His Checkatrade Trophy final performance underlined why many regard him as the best defender in the division. Strong in the air, rock solid in the challenge and and his trademark forays forward make him almost unplayable.
Sonny Bradley and Liam Lindsay could have been in the side, but Pinnock just edges it. He has been superb for Barnsley, helping them to a clean sheet at Fratton Park in February and underpinning their promotion push.