Here's what will happen in League One following Bury FC's expulsion and how it will affect Portsmouth as well as League Two

Bury FC have had their membership to the English Football League withdrawn following a 125 year stay.

The Shakers were expelled from League One at 11pm last night after owner Steve Dale missed a final deadline to provide assurances he could fund the club or that he had sold it to someone who could.

A proposed deal to rescue Bury by C&N Sporting Risk collapsed yesterday when the London-based analytics company announced it could not proceed because of concerns about the club's mortgages.

Portsmouth were due to travel to Gigg Lane on Saturday, September 14, as well as host them at Fratton Park on April 25, 2020.

Bolton Wanderer’s have been issued with 14-day notice for the club’s administrators to either sell the League One club or prove they can fund them for the rest of the season.

If they are unable to do this by 11.59pm on September 12 or face the same fate as Bury.

What does Bury’s expulsion mean for League One?

The EFL revealed last week that if they were kicked out of the league, Bury’s record would be expunged – however the Shakers had not played any games so far in the 2019/20 season.

League One will continue as a 23 team league for the duration of the season – meaning that teams will play two less fixtures the usual.

Only three teams will be relegated to League Two but four teams will be promoted to League One as usual, so that it will return to being a 24 team league for the 2020/21 season.

How does this affect Pompey?

Portsmouth will have two less fixtures this season than they normally would in a traditional League One campaign.

The trip to Gigg Lane on September 14 is now cancelled while the reverse fixture at Fratton Park on April 25, 2020, will also no longer go ahead.

What does Bury’s expulsion mean for League Two?

Because the Shakers have been expelled from the EFL only three teams will be relegated to League Two at the end of the 2019/20 season.

However four teams will still be promoted from the division to League One, which means that in order to maintain the balance of 24 teams in League Two for the 2020/201 season only one team will be relegated to the National League.

Two teams will be promoted to League Two from the National league.