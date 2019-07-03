Have your say

It's the question on plenty of Pompey fans' minds: when are next season's kits being released?

The Fratton faithful are patiently waiting to get a glimpse of the jerseys Kenny Jackett's men will wear during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Blues will again be pushing for promotion from League One after suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Nike will again be the suppliers of next term’s kits. The American sports giants' debut as manufacturers last campaign went down a storm after taking over from the much-maligned Sondico.

Meanwhile, University of Portsmouth's logo will adorn the front of them.

The institution also had its maiden season sponsoring Pompey last season.

Pompey's 2018-19 home kit in the Anson Road club shop. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Well, it's not long until fans will be able to get their hands on a fresh jersey.

In just two days' time on Friday, July 5, the Blues release their third kit. Last season it was all black.

The home outfit is one that the majority are excited for.

That's released two weeks' later on Friday, July 19 and will highly likely wear the classic colours of blue shirts, white shorts and red socks for Fratton Park fixtures.

But it's the away kit which Pompey will first be donning during the League One campaign when they travel to Shrewsbury for the curtain raiser on August 3.

Supporters will have to wait until the day before the game to see what kit Jackett's will brand, however.

The away jersey is released on Friday, August 2.

Last campaign it consisted of white shirts, blue shorts and blue socks.